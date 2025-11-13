Russian forces engage in street fighting in western Kupyansk — Kharkov administration

LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are engaged in street fighting in the western part of Kupyansk, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration for defense and security, said at a briefing.

"Kupyansk remains the epicenter of the fiercest fighting. The situation for the Ukrainian military there is assessed as critical. <...> The western part of the city, the right bank of the Oskol River, is also the scene of street fighting. There are reports of control over several streets in the southern and western parts of the city," Lisnyak said.

He specified that the eastern part of Kupyansk, on the left bank of the Oskol River, has been almost completely mopped up of Ukrainian units. In particular, Russian servicemen have taken control of the Olivino and Park Vostochnogo Pribytia railway stations, and are moppin up the Kupyansk-Sortirovochny station.