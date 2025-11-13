Italian newspaper censures both scope, content of Lavrov’s interview — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera censored not only the scope but also the content of the interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Corriere della Sera was willing to publish only a third of Lavrov’s answers," the diplomat reported. "However, not only the scope but also the content of the foreign minister’s answers was subjected to censorship. It is obvious that the real reasons why the newspaper refused to publish the material are political," the spokeswoman noted.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Corriere della Sera refused to release the interview with Lavrov, which it had itself requested. TASS published excerpts from the interview with exclusive rights.