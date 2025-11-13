Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Danilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,330 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,330 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 120 troops, three tanks and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 190 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 510 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 220 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 70 troops and four jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a jaeger brigade and two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Khoten, Mogritsa and Volfino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Proletarka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 120 personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a radar station and eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kurilovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Dronovka and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Assault teams of the 6th Army continue destroying the encircled Ukrainian armed formations in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. Over the past 24 hours, they thwarted three counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 151st mechanized brigade near the settlement of Monachinovka in the Kharkov Region, 1st and 15th National Guard brigades near the settlements of Osinovo and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region to unblock the surrounded formations and also to break through to the Oskol River and restore destroyed crossings," the ministry said.

As a result of damage inflicted by firepower, "up to 50 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, three mortars and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and 29 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots and ten electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Seversk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two field artillery guns, 21 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, four mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Rozy Lyuksemburg, Volnoye, Rodinskoye, Shevchenko and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army are conducting active offensive operations in the city’s western part, the northwestern and eastern quarters of the central district and on the territory of the western industrial zone," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center units continue mopping up the settlement of Rog in the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian troops, it said.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units repelled ten attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 425th Skala assault regiment from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded Ukrainian combat group, the ministry reported.

"Up to 30 Ukrainian military personnel and six armored combat vehicles were destroyed," it said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the 5th Motor Rifle Brigade, 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue their advance in the neighborhood Vostochny, the town’s southern part and in the direction of the neighborhood Zapadny, it specified.

"In the past 24 hours, over 229 Ukrainian troops, 11 items of armament and military hardware, including four armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two field artillery guns were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 510 personnel, two Western-made armored personnel carriers, three armored combat vehicles, two field artillery guns and six motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Ravnopolye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 10 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and four enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Nikolskoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 70 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 13 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces pound energy, transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian army

Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and deployment areas of enemy troops and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations. Up to 19 uncrewed boats and three tugboats were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys four Ukrainian naval drones over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities destroyed four uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 157 Ukrainian UAVs, Neptune missile over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 157 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Neptune missile over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb, a Neptune long-range missile and 157 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 96,284 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,000 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,611 multiple rocket launchers, 31,274 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,560 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.