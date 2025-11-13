LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen often surrender to Russian captivity in the Kharkov Region just to drink water, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, said at a press conference.

"These very prisoners of war turn to our soldiers simply to ask for water. That is, they are ready to surrender, they just ask for water. And our guys provide all this support and carry them out of trenches that were still Ukrainian yesterday and are ours today. Therefore, these cases are constant," Ganchev said in reply to a TASS question.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian command was forcing soldiers surrounded in Kupyansk to launch counterattacks in exchange for food. According to radio intercepts obtained by TASS, hungry Ukrainian soldiers are requesting that provisions be dropped to them by drone. However, the commander refuses to provide supplies, citing the soldiers' inaction while surrounded. Audio files obtained by TASS, recorded over several days, reveal that the supplies were never delivered to the Ukrainian soldiers.