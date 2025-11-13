Kiev’s statement on halting talks makes its reluctance to pursue peace official — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s statement on halting talks with Russia has formally confirmed Kiev’s unwillingness to continue contacts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The statement formalizes the actual situation – that the Ukrainian side is unwilling to continue any form of contacts or negotiations. This is regrettable," Peskov said.

British-based daily The Times published an article on November 12 based on an interview with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, who was cited as saying that there was no "significant progress" in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations this year and Kiev decided to "withdraw" from contacts with Moscow on the conflict settlement.

Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed this in early September. He noted that resolving the crisis in Ukraine by peaceful means remains Moscow's priority.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that reports in the British and Ukrainian media about Kiev suspending negotiations with Russia indicate its reluctance to pursue peace.