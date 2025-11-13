Russia to proceed with special military op since Ukraine stopped negotiations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia is forced to proceed with its special military operation since Ukraine has no intention to negotiate, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Given the lack of an opportunity to continue negotiations, we will certainly proceed with the special military operation to achieve the objectives set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the President [Vladimir Putin]," Peskov said at a news briefing while commenting on the recent statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to halt talks with Russia on the conflict settlement.

He also reiterated that Russia is still open to settle the Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means.

"Russia is open to settling the Ukrainian conflict via political and diplomatic means. But with the lack of such an opportunity, when the doors for this have been slammed shut by the Kiev regime, we continue with the special military operation," according to Peskov.

British-based daily The Times published an article on November 12 based on an interview with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, who was cited as saying that there was no "significant progress" in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations this year and Kiev decided to "withdraw" from contacts with Moscow on the conflict settlement.

Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated this in early September. The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the diplomatic settlement of the crisis in Ukraine remained a priority for Russia and the sides achieved some progress in this regard during three rounds of direct negotiations earlier in the year.

Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department of CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS on November 12 that Russia was willing to resume the negotiation process in Istanbul with Ukraine, and the ball is in Ukraine’s court.

The first round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on May 16, where the sides agreed on exchanging prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" formula and submitting memorandums on the aspects of overcoming the crisis.

The second round of resumed direct negotiations was also held in Istanbul on June 2. Following it, the sides exchanged peace terms as well as agreed on exchanging severely injured prisoners of war and the bodies of deceased servicemen. Moscow also handed over to Kiev several thousand bodies of fallen soldiers.

A third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Istanbul on July 23. Before a collective meeting, delegation heads Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, held a one-on-one conversation. The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memorandums.