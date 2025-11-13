MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Ukraine will sooner or later be forced to return to dialogue after the end of negotiations with Russia, but from a much worse position, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's announcement of the end of negotiations.

"The Ukrainian side should know amid such statements that sooner or later it will have to negotiate, but from a much worse position. The Kiev regime's position is deteriorating day by day," he said.

On November 12, The Times published an article quoting Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, who noted the lack of significant progress in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations this year. The newspaper stated that Kiev has disengaged from contacts with Moscow on settlement issues.