Over 100 Ukrainian UAVs attempt to attack Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, November 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attempted to attack Russia’s Belgorod Region with more than 100 UAVs over the past day, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Nechayevka, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Chayki, Yasnye Zori, and Tserkovny came under attack from nine drones, five of which were shot down. One private house each was damaged in Nikolskoye and Nechayevka, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the village of Yasnye Zori, and an administration building of an agricultural enterprise was hit in Tserkovny. Two drones attacked the villages of Berezovka and Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky district. A car and a farm building were damaged in Berezovka," the report said.

Over the Alekseyevsky, Gubkinsky, and Starooskolsky districts, air defense forces shot down 21 fixed-wing drones, with no damage reported. Ten more fixed-wing UAVs were intercepted over the Chernyansky district, where infrastructure was damaged. An FPV drone attacked the Rakityansky district, damaging a car and a private house. In the Valuysky district, two drones carried out attacks, and one of them was shot down. A private house and a car were damaged in the area.

Twelve munitions were launched during four attacks on the Grayvoronsky district. A total of 35 drones attempted to strike the area, five of which were destroyed. In Grayvoron, a man suffered barotrauma after a drone attacked his car; he continues to receive outpatient treatment. Apartments in a multi-family building, private houses, cars, an administrative building, and equipment on the territory of a commercial facility were damaged in the district. During the night, a UAV also dropped an explosive device in Grayvoron, damaging a service vehicle.

Air defense forces also downed a drone over the Korochansky district, with debris shattering windows at a social facility. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, ten munitions and seven drones were recorded, while in the Shebekinsky district, 13 drones were spotted, nine of which were shot down. They caused damage to cars and a garage.