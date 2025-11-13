Russia-US summit in Budapest still feasible — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Budapest remains feasible, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov commented for the Telegram channel "Yunashev Live."

"The Budapest summit is still possible; why not?" he stated. However, it is noted that Ushakov did not provide any specific dates for such a summit.

On October 16, the US president, following a phone call with the Russian leader, announced that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. The summit was subsequently postponed after the parties were unable to reconcile their positions sufficiently to achieve substantive progress on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Washington indicated that the meeting would be rescheduled once the appropriate conditions were met.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that a Russia-US summit in Budapest would be mutually beneficial at a certain stage, but he emphasized that thorough preparatory work is essential before any meeting between the leaders can occur.