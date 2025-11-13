MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Moscow remains committed to organizing a Russian-American summit in Budapest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that refused to publish it.

The Russian top diplomat noted that US President Donald Trump received "behind-the-scenes reports" after which the summit was halted. As for Europe, Lavrov said that Russia will be open for dialogue once its "russophobic frenzy" ends.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian foreign minister, published with exclusive rights.

About the US and the Budapest summit

Moscow is still willing to hold a Russian-American summit in Budapest, provided it is truly based on the results of the Alaska talks. A date for the meeting has not yet been assigned, but the two countries remain in contact. Trump received "behind-the-scenes" reports, after which he either delayed or cancelled the Budapest summit. The information about Russia’s "unwillingness to negotiate" or a "collapse" of the agreements reached in Anchorage is false.

At the same time, Moscow expects Washington to refrain from decisions that will escalate the conflict in Ukraine. The main objective of the European capitals is to undermine the position of Trump’s administration, which "had long advocated for dialogue, sought to understand the Russian side’s position and demonstrated a commitment to finding a sustainable, peaceful resolution."

On relations with Europe

Europe is obstructing all peace efforts regarding the conflict in Ukraine and is itself refusing direct contacts with Russia. At the same time, the European capitals continue imposing new sanctions that "backfire on their own economies" and openly prepare for "a new big European war against Russia." The so-called coalition of the willing wants only one thing — to continue hostilities in Ukraine as long as possible, "until the last Ukrainian." "They have no other means to divert the attention of voters from worsening domestic socio-economic problems," while they use taxpayers’ money to sponsor the Kiev regime, supplying it with weapons that are used to kill civilians in Russian regions and Ukrainians.

Nazism in Europe is on the rise again, and the European Union is quickly turning into an aggressive military bloc. The Brussels elites drag the Kiev regime into the EU but "remain silent about their blatant discrimination against ‘non-indigenous peoples’—as Kiev contemptuously calls the Russians who have lived in Ukraine for centuries." There is much to consider, "especially in light of the fact that Germany, Italy, and Japan have recently voted against the annual UN General Assembly resolution on the inadmissibility of glorifying nazism." The West is not shy about waging a proxy war against Russia through Ukrainians, which will not end "even after the current crisis," making Russia’s determination to ensure its security against threats created by the West through its controlled regime both legitimate and justified.

Russia will be open for dialogue with Europe once its "russophobic frenzy" subsides. Then Moscow "will decide if there are prospects for honest cooperation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to build a new architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia is open to Europe but will require behaving "politely, without neocolonial arrogance, on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual respect, and balance of interests."

Truth about Ukraine

Finding the truth about Ukraine in Europe is not easy. However, many Italian citizens are eager to understand the causes of the Ukrainian tragedy. "The book The Ukrainian Conflict Through the Eyes of an Italian Journalist by the well-known Italian public figure Eliseo Bertolasi collects documented evidence of the Kiev authorities’ violations of international law. I would recommend familiarizing yourself with this publication," Lavrov said.

About the West

If the "historical West" decides to distance itself from someone, it is called self-isolation. However, even that strategy "isn’t holding up well." This year, Putin held meetings with the leaders of the US, Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia. It is clear that the modern world is not limited to the "Western minority"; those times are over with the advent of multipolarity. Russia’s relations with the countries of the Global South and East — which account for more than 85% of the world’s population — continue to expand.

The countries of the global majority act in accordance with their national interests rather than "instructions from former colonial metropoles." The foreign minister said that Moscow’s Arab friends value the Russian contribution to resolving regional conflicts in the Middle East.

While a sense of loyalty to one’s homeland is fading in the West, it is part of Russians’ genetic code. "One of our greatest legacies, of which we are rightfully proud, is the constant development and strengthening of the state throughout its long history of uniting and consolidating the Russian people and all other peoples of the country."

Lavrov noted that unlike the Western armies, which have wiped out entire city blocks, the Russian armed forces operate with utmost responsibility, delivering precision strikes exclusively on military targets and the transport and energy infrastructure that supports them. "We protect people—both civilians and military personnel," he said.

On relations with Italy

Italy, contrary to its own national interests, has surprisingly easily joined the aggressive campaign against Russia, and no significant changes in this approach have been observed yet. For Russia, there are no unfriendly countries or people, only unfriendly governments, as is the case in Italy. Therefore, their bilateral relations are going through "the most serious crisis in the entire postwar history." An equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between Rome and Moscow is in the interest of their peoples. If the Italian government is ready to move towards resuming dialogue based on mutual interest and respect, they should let Russia know. Moscow is always ready to listen, including to the Italian ambassador.