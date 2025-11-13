IN BRIEF: What is known about aftermath of overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and neutralized 130 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled key facts about drone attacks.

Scale of the attack

- Over the past night, from 11 p.m. on November 12 Moscow time (8 p.m. GMT) to 8 a.m. on November 13, air defense systems on duty intercepted and neutralized 130 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- Thirty-two UAVs each were intercepted and eliminated over the Kursk and Belgorod Regions, 20 UAVs - over the Voronezh Region, 17 UAVs - over the Black Sea, seven UAVs - over Crimea, six UAVs - over the Oryol Region, five UAVs - over the Krasnodar Region, four UAVs - over the Tambov Region, three UAVs - over the Rostov Region, two UAVs - over the Bryansk Region and one UAV each over the Tula and Moscow Regions.

Aftermath

- Several motor vehicles and windows in apartment buildings and private residences were damaged in the Oryol Region, regional Governor Andrey Klychkov said on his Telegram channel.

- Several targets were downed by air defense systems, with some wreckage falling in residential areas.

- At this time, there is no information on any casualties.

- According to the governor, municipal agencies and infrastructure facilities are operating as usual.

- Temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were introduced at the airports of Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kaluga and Tambov.

- Currently, the restrictions have been lifted.