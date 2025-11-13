Russian embassy slams Corriere’s refusal to publish Lavrov interview as misleading

ROME, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Italy criticized as blatant censorship and deceit of Italian citizens the refusal by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera to publish an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The case is a vivid example of how unbiased information about the situation around Ukraine fails to reach Italian citizens and how they get deliberately misled," the Russian embassy said in a comment on Telegram. The diplomatic mission released in full the interview, which was never published either in print or posted on the newspaper’s website.

The daily explained its refusal by saying Lavrov’s remarks "contained numerous controversies that would require fact checking or additional clarifications, the publication of which would exceed reasonable volumes." "The newspaper rejected our proposal to release a short version [of the interview] in print or a full version on its website," the embassy said.

The newspaper "deliberately rubbed out all comments that are inconvenient to Rome" in the edited version of the interview, Russian diplomats added.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Corriere della Sera had refused to release the interview it had requested itself. TASS holds the exclusive rights to cite excerpts from Lavrov’s remarks.