MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. This year, Russia has handed over to Ukraine more than 9,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers but received only 143 bodies of Russian troops in exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As a rule, battlefield losses are not discussed publicly. I will only say that as part of the exchange of the bodies of killed soldiers this year, the Russian side has handed over more than 9,000 bodies of Ukrainian troops. In exchange, we have received the bodies of 143 our soldiers," he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, which refused to publish it. TASS has exclusive rights to cite Lavrov’s answers.

"It’s up to you to make conclusions," he added.

Following the first two rounds of talks held in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement. In June, Russia repatriated four groups of its servicemen from Ukraine and handed over an equal number of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev. Additionally, the Russian side transferred 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian troops to Kiev and received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers in return. In July, Russia transferred 1,000 more remains of Ukrainian soldiers and received 19 bodied of Russian servicemen.

The third round of talks in Istanbul on July 23 yielded an agreement to exchange not only military but also civilians. Russia proposed to set up three working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian issues. Apart from that, Moscow offered Kiev to transfer 3,000 more bodies of Ukrainian troops and suggested that the practice of short humanitarian pauses be resumed along the frontline to collect the wounded and bodies of those killed. Another exchange of bodies took place on August 19 when Russia transferred 1,000 bodies and received 19.

The latest exchanged under the Istanbul agreements was carried out on October 23. According to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and received remains of 31 Russian servicemen.