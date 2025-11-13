Russian forces eliminate some 10 mercenaries hiding in building near Kupyansk

LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. Around ten foreign mercenaries hiding in an administrative building near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region have been eliminated in an airstrike by Russian forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants organized a temporary base for one of the Ukrainian army units in an administrative building in the settlement of Grushevka southwest of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. A strike by the Russian aerospace force hit this target, eliminating about ten foreign mercenaries," he said, adding that the building was destroyed.