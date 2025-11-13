Russia’s initiative on security architecture in Eurasia open to Europe — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Europe is welcome to join Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on building a new security architecture in Eurasia but it will have to behave "politely," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"President Vladimir Putin has advanced an initiative to build a new architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, which refused to publish it. TASS has exclusive rights to cite Lavrov’s answers.

"It is open to all countries in the continent, including its European part. But they will have to behave politely, without neocolonial arrogance, on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual respect, and balance of interests," he said.

According to Lavrov, the system of Euro-Atlantic security that existed until 2022 had been completely "discredited and dismantled by the West.".