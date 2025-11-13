Russian FPV drone crews thwart rotation of Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian FPV drone crews of the Battlegroup West have thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops by hitting transport vehicles heading toward Ukrainian units in Kupyansk, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Crews of unmanned aerial vehicles units of the 68th motorize rifle division of the Battlegroup West’s 6th army eliminate all enemy transport vehicles that are trying to reach the encircled Ukrainian units in Kupyansk. According to radar control data, FPV drones hit and eliminated a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, as well as several pickup trucks with Ukrainian militants," it said.

According to the ministry, Russian forces use kamikaze drones to thwart rotations of Ukrainian troops and ammunition advance.