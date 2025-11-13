Russia hopes US will refrain from steps escalating Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the United States will refrain from steps that would escalate the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the European capitals are seeking to undermine the position of the US President Donald Trump administration, "which, from the very beginning, has been standing for a dialogue, trying to understand Russia’s position, demonstrating its intention to look for a sustainable peaceful solution."

"We hope that common sense and commitment to this principled position will get the upper hand in Washington and it will refrain from actions that may drive the conflict to a new level of escalation," he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, which refused to publish it. TASS has exclusive rights to cite Lavrov’s answers.

Thus, in his words, Trump publicly admitted that one of the key reasons for Russia’s actions was NATO’s expansion, with its infrastructure approaching the Russian borders. "In other words, what Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia have been warning over the past twenty years," he said.

"Notably, our military doesn’t discriminate where weapons for the Ukrainian army originate from, either from Europe or the United States. Any military targets are immediately eliminated," he added.