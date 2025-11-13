MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia will be open to contacts with Europe only after it is through its "Russophobic frenzy," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"When this Russophobic frenzy - and I cannot find other words for that - is past, we will be open to contacts, to listening how our former partners are going to communicate with us in the future. And then, we will decide whether there are any prospects for an honest relationship," he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, which refused to publish it. TASS has exclusive rights to cite Lavrov’s answers.

According to Lavrov, the current confrontation stemming from the European elite’s reckless and dead-end policy is not Russia’s choice.

"The current situation is not in the interests of our people. I wish European governments, most of which are pursuing a frantic anti-Russian policy, understand the danger of such a detrimental course," he noted. "Europe once fought under Napoleon’s flags, and under Hitler’s flags and banner last century. Some European politicians have elusive memory.".