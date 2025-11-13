MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. European countries are sabotaging any peacekeeping efforts and are openly preparing for a new big war against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"[European capitals] are sabotaging any peacekeeping efforts, refusing from direct contacts with Moscow. They keep on imposing new ‘sanctions’ that backfire at their own economies. They are openly preparing for a new big European war against Russia. They are talking Washington into refusing from a fair and honest diplomatic settlement," he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, which refused to publish it. TASS has exclusive rights to cite Lavrov’s answers.

According to the top Russian diplomat, most of European capitals constitute the backbone of the so-called coalition of the willing, which wants only one thing - to continue hostilities in Ukraine as long a possible, "until the last Ukrainian."

"Apparently, they have no other means to divert the attention of the voters from the aggravating domestic socio-economic problems," Lavrov emphasized. "They use money of European taxpayers to sponsor the terrorist regime in Kiev, supply it with weapons that are used to kill civilians in Russian regions and Ukrainians who want to flee the war and Nazi torturers.".