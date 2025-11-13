MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian forces are acting in a very responsible manner unlike Western troops who razed to the ground entire urban quarters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Unlike Western troops who wiped off the map entire urban quarters <…>, our armed forces are acting very responsibly, delivering pinpoint strikes only on military targets and transport and energy infrastructure backing them," he said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, which refused to publish it. TASS has exclusive rights to cite Lavrov’s answers.

"We care about people, both civilians and the military," he stressed.