Declaration on partnership with Kazakhstan reflects cross-border cooperation plans — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Plans to boost regional partnership and cross-border cooperation will be reflected in the Russia-Kazakhstan declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants in the bilateral Forum on Regional Cooperation.

Putin noted that the forum coincided with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Russia. "We held quite substantive and productive talks, meeting in an informal atmosphere yesterday, and continuing the work today. As a result, a large package of documents will be signed, including the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan," the Russian leader noted. "This key document clearly reflects plans to further expand and strengthen regional and cross-border cooperation," he added.

Putin pointed out that the two countries were successfully implementing the 2028 program on regional cooperation, aimed at creating conditions for comprehensive regional growth and improving the quality of life of both countries’ people. According to him, it’s important that dozens of new agreements and memorandums between regions were signed at the forum, which clearly demonstrates the determination of Russian and Kazakh regions to maintain close cooperation and search for ways to implement promising joint projects.

Putin also said that regional ties provided a truly solid foundation for the entire system of bilateral relations as they covered various areas, including the economy, trade, the energy sector, transport, agriculture, and digital technologies. A total of 76 out of Russia’s 89 regions maintain direct contact with all 17 regions of Kazakhstan.