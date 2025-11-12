Putin, Tokayev sign Declaration on strategic partnership between Russia, Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries at a solemn ceremony in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted earlier that Moscow attaches great importance to this document. The signing of the document at the highest level underscores the declaration’s significance.

Russia currently has strategic partnership relations with Venezuela, Indonesia, Iran, China and North Korea.