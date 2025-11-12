Russian Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Islamabad

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the terrorist act in Islamabad, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"On November 11, a suicide bomber attacked a police vehicle outside a courthouse in Islamabad, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens of residents. This heinous act deserves the strongest condemnation," the statement read.

Zakharova said that Moscow has consistently advocated for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "We call for the united efforts of all countries of the world to jointly repel this barbarism," she added. "We express our deep sympathy to the families of the victims and all those injured in the terrorist attack."

On Tuesday, an explosion ripped through a parking lot next to the district court on the outskirts of the Pakistani capital killing 12 and injuring 27 people. According to Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a suicide bomber who tried to enter the courthouse detonated an explosive device next to a police vehicle. The Pakistani government blamed the attack on the militants of the groups Fitna al-Khawarij (formerly known as the Taliban Movement of Pakistan) and Fitna al-Hindustan.