Russia’s nuclear shield gives Belarus access to latest arms — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. As Belarus is under Russia's nuclear umbrella, it can receive the latest advanced weapons produced by Moscow, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia’s nuclear shield provides strong protection to our Belarusian allies, while the updated legal framework makes it possible to send any defenses, including state-of-the-art weapons, to the sister nation," he noted.

When asked if the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile could be provided to Belarus, Polishchuk said: "We are unaware of any such requests."

The senior Russian diplomat pointed out that if such requests were received, "they will be carefully studied by military experts, who will take the missile’s unique performance features into account." "The final decision will be made by the military and political leadership of the two countries in the spirit of alliance," he added.

He emphasised that "given military and political tensions along the western border, Russia and Belarus have taken measures in the past several years to boost the common defense and security of the Union State." "Our military and defense cooperation is actively progressing. We have our joint Regional Group of Forces. The Zapad 2025 strategic exercise, held in September, highlighted the Union State’s capacity to repel a wide range of threats from any direction. Important agreements concerning the defense industry were reached at the 25th meeting of the Russia-Belarus intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, which took place in Minsk in October," Polishchuk specified.

He noted that "in December 2024, the Supreme State Council approved the Security Concept, and the two countries’ presidents signed an interstate agreement on security guarantees, which took effect in March." The diplomat also pointed out that the two countries’ delegations led by presidential envoys met for the first time in Moscow on September 26 to review the agreement’s implementation. "They found that the parties saw eye-to-eye on the security situation. As the missile and nuclear threats are growing due to the developing strategies and capabilities of NATO’s ‘joint nuclear mission,’ as well as plans to deploy ground-launched short and medium-range missiles made in the US and other Western countries to Europe, the parties came to the conclusion that active cooperation between Russia and Belarus in these fields was reasonable," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department chief stressed.

Polishchuk confirmed that "according to an agreement reached by the two presidents, Oreshnik missile systems are expected to be deployed to Belarus before the end of the year in addition to Russia’s non-strategic nuclear weapons."

Russian weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21, 2024, that Moscow responded to Ukrainian attacks involving US and British-made long-range weapons by launching Russia's newest Oreshnik hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile with a non-nuclear warhead at a Ukrainian defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk. A week later, the head of state announced the start of the Oreshnik missile’s serial production. He said in early December that Oreshnik would be deployed to Belarus.

On October 26, 2025, Putin announced that decisive tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range had been completed. According to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the missile remained in the air for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers.