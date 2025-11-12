Russia expects tourist flow growth to Turkey this year — diplomat

ISTANBUL, November 12. /TASS/. Russia expects incremental growth in the tourist flow of its citizens to Turkey as of the end of 2025, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Russia to Turkey Alexey Ivanov told TASS on the sidelines of the 16th Asian Conference of the Valdai international discussion club.

"No, you know, we do not observe the demand drop. The incremental growth is expected as of the end of this year as regards Russian tourists. Our citizens keep standing interest in visiting Turkey and the Turkish side certainly endeavors to provide comfortable conditions of stay here for Russians," the diplomat said.

The parties are discussing existing difficulties at the same time, Ivanov noted. "Indeed there are certain difficulties, problems are in place; we discuss them together with Turkish partners. Exactly next week there is intended to hold a meeting of the working group on tourism as part of the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental economic commission in Antalya, where we will discuss aspects related to support of rights, interests and safety of our tourists. On the whole, I reiterate, we do not observe the demand dip, despite the obvious price hike," he added.