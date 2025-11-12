Russia, Turkey ready to organize high-level visits if necessary — charge d’affaires

ISTANBUL, November 12. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and Turkey at the highest and high levels are not currently planned, but they can be organized at any time if necessary, Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Turkey Alexey Ivanov told TASS.

"As for visits at the high and highest levels, none are planned at the moment, but they can be arranged at any time if there is a need, mutual interest, and agreement between the sides," Ivanov noted. "At the same time, the leaders of our countries and the foreign ministers remain in constant contact by phone," he added.

"You know, there continues to be quite an active exchange of delegations between our two countries, including at the level of the Foreign Ministries’ leadership, because Russia and Turkey, as two mature partners that respect each other, understand and feel their national interests well and are able to interact effectively where these interests intersect," he said, adding, "Therefore, in practically all areas of bilateral cooperation, we maintain a very good and productive dialogue.".