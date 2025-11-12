Total of 392 people killed in drone attacks in Russia over first 10 months of 2025

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. A total of 392 people were killed in drone strikes targeting civilian facilities in Russia between January and the end of October 2025, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

"From the beginning of the year to the end of October, 3,205 people were injured, including 195 minors. A total of 392 people were killed, among them 22 minors," he said.

According to him, since the start of the special military operation, 7,175 civilians have been killed and another 17,617 injured. The ambassador also noted that drones have become the primary tool used in attacks against civilians. "Up to 80% of the population who are injured or killed die as a result of drone strikes, meaning that every third of four victims is a casualty of UAV attacks. And if we compare, for example, July and September, the number of such incidents increased by roughly one-third," Miroshnik added.