Putin and Tokayev will hold official talks in Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks on Wednesday to discuss economic, political, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader's spokesman, they also plan to discuss key regional and global issues. It's possible that Putin will also brief Tokayev on developments at the front and the peace process in Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow would be interested in learning the results of Tokayev's talks with US President Donald Trump, but only if the Kazakh leader wishes to disclose them.

In addition, a number of documents on mutual cooperation and a joint address by the presidents to the participants of the plenary session of the 21st Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum on Aerospace Forces are being prepared for signing.

Tokayev is in Russia on a two-day, highest-status state visit. On November 11, the informal portion of the Kazakh leader's visit concluded with a dinner at the Kremlin apartment, located in the Senate Palace, the head of state's official residence.