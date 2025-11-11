Russia ready to resume Istanbul talks with Ukraine at any moment — charge d’affaires

ISTANBUL, November 12. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to hold negotiations with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul at any moment, but Kiev has not responded to previous initiatives, Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Turkey Alexey Ivanov told TASS.

"The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that we are ready to continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, with the Ukrainian delegation. Our Turkish partners have also consistently stressed that the Istanbul platform remains available to us, these doors remain open," he said.

"If Kiev shows political will, we are ready for such negotiations at any moment," the diplomat added.