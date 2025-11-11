Putin sees Kazakh leader off after their informal meeting at Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally saw off Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from the Senate Palace at the Kremlin, where the two heads of state held an informal meeting earlier today.

Even on the steps of the palace, the two leaders continued their animated conversation, making the most of every moment.

Putin accompanied Tokayev to his car — the Kazakh president uses an Aurus for his rides in Russia. The two leaders then exchanged a firm handshake and embraced in farewell.

Tokayev is in Russia on a state visit. Official protocol ceremonies and negotiations are scheduled for tomorrow - also at the Kremlin, but now in the Grand Kremlin Palace next door. The agenda includes official meetings, small-group discussions, Russian-Kazakh talks, the signing of bilateral documents, and a state dinner hosted by the Russian president.