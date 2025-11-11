{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief — Russian diplomat

The regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 17 through 21

VIENNA, November 11. /TASS/. Russian, Chinese, and Iranian envoys to the Vienna-based international organizations met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi ahead of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

"Today, China, Iran, and Russia’s permanent representatives met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and his team to exchange views ahead of the upcoming session of the IAEA Board of Governors," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 17 through 21. Its topic has not yet been announced.

Foreign policy
Russia ready to resume Istanbul talks with Ukraine at any moment — charge d’affaires
Russian forces rout powerful Ukrainian combat group, liberate major community in DPR
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
UK’s Bellingcat involved in Kiev's operation to hijack Russian MiG-31 jet — FSB
According to the Russian security service, this proves that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate lacks originality in its plots
Preparation of sabotage at ZNPP indicates hysteria in enemy ranks, DPR politician says
Alexander Kofman emphasized that the enemy frequently resorts to provocations, a tactic that has historically been common for Europe during conflicts
Akkuyu NPP to help Turkey reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 35 mln tons a year — minister
Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also announced plans by the Turkish authorities to invest over $20 billion in energy-efficient production by 2030
'Thanks' West: gold toilet seized from Mindich speaks to Kiev corruption — Dmitriev
"Atlanta and Kansas City-marked dollars also say 'thank you' to the war financiers," the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added
EU not to reduce price cap on Russian oil to $45 unilaterally — media
One of the diplomats told European Pravda that it was clear the G7 summit in Canada would not support lowering the oil price cap from $60 to $45 per barrel
Russian football club Spartak Moscow parts ways with head coach Stankovic
Serbian specialist Dejan Stankovic, 47, has been with Spartak Moscow FC as the head coach since the summer of 2024
Political party named after Trump appears in Belgium — Politico
The party’s name is an acronym for Tous Reunis pour l'Union des Mouvements Populistes, or All United for the Union of Populist Movements
Russia strongly condemns flight of Ukrainian drones through Kazakh airspace — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that Russia calls on all responsible governments and specialized international agencies "to pay attention to such provocations"
At least 12 people killed, 27 injured in explosion outside court in Islamabad — media
Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, arrived at the scene and said that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near a police vehicle after being unable to enter the courthouse
French defense chief refuses to disclose number of warheads in country’s nuclear arsenal
Catherine Vautrin refused to confirm the figure of 290 warheads mentioned by the program’s host
Ukraine attacks LPR's Kremennaya throughout all of today — military expert
"The Ukrainian army has been shelling the village of Kremennaya and carrying out UAV strikes for the whole day," Andrey Marochko said
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
TASS recalls the unique ascent of athletes from the USSR to the highest peak of the planet on the International Alpinism Day
Russian stock market closes with falling indices
The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be 3,100-3,250 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World predicts
Brent prices hit 65$/bbl on ICE — market data
Brent futures surged by 1.51% to $65.03 a barrel
Russia has not invaded Ukraine and will not invade any other country — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, evidence indicate that Ukraine planned to attack the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics already this month
'Azov' squad flees positions, abandoning wounded soldiers — security forces
According to the source, this situation shows that the brigade has been dubbed the "running team"
Russian pilot promised citizenship of Western country for hijacking MiG-31 jet — FSB
The Russian officer was also offered $1 million
FSB thwarts Kiev's operation to hijack MiG-31 jet for provocation against NATO base
According to the Russian security service, the Ukrainian military intelligence officers tried to recruit Russian pilots, offering $3 million
US in dialogue with South Korea, Japan on possible deployment of nuclear weapons — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow was alarmed when it heard statements that the US would resume nuclear tests out of geopolitical necessity
Russia sees huge growth in pollock surimi production, now in top-five globally
This big bump in domestic production made it possible to fully meet domestic demand for surimi used in crab sticks and other products, president of the association Alexey Buglak said
Qatar, Russia keep dialogue on LNG market situation — Minister of State
In February 2025, Qatar became the second largest LNG exporter worldwide after the US
Russia to participate in building equality-based relations in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
The head of state also noted the importance of creating new logistics chains and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region
Uncovered deficit of Ukrainian state budget reach $60 bln for 2026-2027
The situation with funding from the United States was clearer when preparing the budget for 2025, said deputy finance minister Alexander Kava
West may split into two — Polish PM Tusk
Donald Tusk admitted that for the unity of Europe, a "common, clearly defined enemy" was needed
Buffer zone around ZNPP to contribute to its safety — Russian diplomat
On November 8, the ZNPP reported that external power supply to the ZNPP via two high-voltage lines, Ferrosplavnaya-1 and Dneprovskaya, had been resumed
Improving transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region is important — Putin
Plans are in place to develop the transport infrastructure of the Kaliningrad Region, the head of state noted
Ukrainian attacks kill 8 civilians, injure 45 in past week — Russian official
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the majority of casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian Orthodox Church opens over 200 parishes in 25 African nations — Patriarch Kirill
The religious leader noted that Russian parishes had begun to appear on the continent as far back as the 19th century
Venezuelan parliament thanks Russia for support in difficult time
Speaker Jorge Rodriguez stressed that "true friends are known in difficult, challenging times, and Russia is a true and loyal friend of Venezuela."
Sports court for first time recognizes sanctions on Russian athletes as discriminatory
CAS emphasized that its conclusions apply only within the context of table tennis and do not automatically extend to other sports
Inclusive dialog needed for new world order — Thailand’s Foreign Minister
Maris Sangiampongsa believes that BRICS was created to echo and uphold the interests of developing countries
Zaporozhye nuke plant official decries alleged Western sabotage plot
"The plans of Western ‘partners’ to orchestrate a large-scale catastrophe followed by false accusations against Russia can be seen as particularly cynical and inhumane," Yevgenia Yashina said
New US sanctions addressed in Gazprom Neft’s operating processes
The company considers the decision of the US to sanction its assets as unjustified and illegitimate, the Russian oil major said
West acts out of desperation by trying to steal Kinzhal technology — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it would take billions of dollars and decades of work for Western countries to develop similar technologies
Russia calls on Hague to pay attention to Kiev's attempts to push NATO against Moscow
The Kiev regime has made another attempt at provocation - it tried to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet, the Russian embassy in the Netherlands said
US to prevent China from gaining influence over Greenland — Rubio
The US Secretary of State emphasized that Washington respects Greenland’s right to self-determination
Foreign intelligence promised Russian MiG-31 pilot pile of cash, life of luxury
A Ukrainian pilot was also involved in the recruitment on the part of Ukrainian intelligence
Ukrainian troops killed residents of Dzerzhinsk in frame-job against Russia — report
Chairman of the International Public Tribunal Maxim Grigoryev added that people say that locals could not stand the Ukrainian and foreign press, believing that "once the press is around, the city will get bombed"
FACTBOX: What we know about collapse of ruling coalition in Germany
The German chancellor said he would call for a confidence vote on January 15, 2025, in the Bundestag, which could trigger a snap election before late March
Kremlin knows nothing about Hungary’s ideas on Ukrainian settlement
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow had no opportunity to examine these initiatives so far
Russian security official advocates for boosting defense cooperation with Egypt
Sergey Shoigu said that Russian-made weapons and vehicles supplied to Egypt have become a major element of strengthening the comprehensive system of its defense
Mission to EU dismisses bloc’s ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians as puzzling
The European Commission again directly refuted its claims that EU restrictions do not target ordinary Russians, Russia’s permanent mission to the European Union emphasized
Twenty servicemen were on board of C-130 crashed in Georgia — Turkey’s Defense Ministry
"Search and rescue operations in the crash area continue," the ministry informed
Trump says observed Russia’s commemorative events on Victory Day
The US president said that for this and other reasons, in May of this year, he declared November 11 and May 8 as victory days for the first and second world wars, respectively
Putin appoints deputy commander of Russia’s Navy
The Russian leader added that Gudkov’s purview will also involve the command of marines and all artillery and missile coastal troops
Gazprom set new record of gas supplies to Russian consumers for August
The record was registered on August 22 and totaled 700.4 mln cubic meters of gas
Washington simply needs to agree to extend New START Treaty for year — Lavrov
No consultations are necessary for the US to support Russia's approach, the foreign minister stressed
Attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia are counterproductive — envoy to Germany
Sergey Nechayev stressed that Russia "has not violated or destroyed any agreements"
UNSC rejects Russian draft resolution on de-escalation in Caribbean — mission
The US is continuing its military build-up along the shores of Venezuela and unlawful strikes against alleged 'drug boats', Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
EU imposes sanctions against Safe Internet League, its head Ekaterina Mizulina
The sanctions also include "three persons employed in the Russian judicial system"
US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrives in Latin America — Pentagon
The department specified that the ships will be used to carry out US President Donald Trump's instructions to "dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations and counter narco-terrorism"
Armenia considering importing various goods from Russia through Azerbaijan — Pashinyan
The Armenian Prime Minister added that it is necessary to understand how, in practice, goods can be exported from Armenia via the same route to Russia or Kazakhstan
Brent futures fall below $70 per barrel — trading data
WTI oil futures with the settlement in May 2025 declined by 7.18% to $66.56 a barrel
Putin to hold talks with visiting Kazakh leader Tokayev
The talks will address key issues concerning the development of Russian-Kazakh relations, strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres
Russia’s KVN drones destroy over 330 armored vehicles from April to November
According to the developer, two key features make the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone especially effective
Baltic countries mere pawns in British game against Russia — Lavrov
"The few in Europe who still have a shred of common sense and indeed care about the continent’s security, and there are fewer and fewer of those, they understand perfectly well which provocative role was given to these Baltic countries, spearheaded by the British," the minister said
Putin’s informal meeting with visiting Kazakh leader lasted for over 2.5 hours
The official part on Tokayev’s program is scheduled for November 12
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight drone strikes on Russian territory
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in a drone attack on the Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin said
Defense Ministry: 20 countries interested in hosting ArMI-2022 games on their territory
Teams from 45 countries will participate in the 2022 International Army Games
Price of gold futures down below $3,150 per troy ounce first since April 10
By 7:26 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold had narrowed losses to 0.07% as it traded at $3,151.1 per troy ounce
EU, Council of Europe lack resources to create 'tribunal against Russia' — Euronews
The Council of Europe has estimated that the project would require about €75 million per year, not including rental and security costs, the TV channel reported
Boao forum kicks off with focus on rebuilding trust globally
This year the forum is themed ‘Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future’
Russia to change nuclear doctrine upon examination of West’s actions — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the corresponding document is being finalized, but it is too early to talk about a specific timeframe for its completion
Legalization of polygamy in Chechnya is out of question, says Chechen leader
It is Almighty God who permits to have four wives, Kadyrov reminded
Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 13.2% in January–October 2025
The Finance Ministry informed that an increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 5.8% year on year in January–October, which is consistent with internal demand and inflation cooldown trends
Early voting for presidential elections begins in Belarus
Five candidates are vying for the post of head of state
IN BRIEF: Nuclear tests, New START Treaty extension, British media lies — what Lavrov said
Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the resumption of preparations for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Romania turns into key hub for arms deliveries to Ukraine — military expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized the strategic importance of the Romanian territory for NATO, pointing to the presence of large military bases and airfields of the alliance on the territory of Romania
Syria still wants to prosecute ex-president Assad, interim leader says
Ahmed al-Sharaa noted that a justice commission was established so that everyone could be held accountable for what they did, including Bashar Assad
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 81.36 rubles for November 12
The official euro rate was increased by 27 kopecks to 94.1954 rubles
Russia-US summit in Budapest still on agenda — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban recalled that the Putin-Trump meeting was postponed, not cancelled
Trump says US ordered batch of B-2 strategic bombers
In US President's view, these aircraft "completely obliterated Iran's nuclear capability"
Ukraine builds up forces at Khatneye, but morale lacking — security forces
The source said that a huge number of Ukrainian prisoners comes from this direction
Ukraine approves list of countries eligible for fast-tracked citizenship
According to a resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, citizens of Germany, Canada, Poland, the United States, and the Czech Republic are eligible for a simplified path toward Ukrainian citizenship
Russia, Kazakhstan to outline plans for future during Tokayev’s visit — Putin
The Russian leader thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for finding time to come to Russia
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Russian owners have notified US of readiness to transfer control of NIS — Serbian minister
Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic said that the Serbian government has officially supported this request
IN BRIEF: What we know about chopper crash in Dagestan
The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district
Thwarted MiG-31 jet hijacking operation planned over Black Sea waters — pilot
The serviceman said he was contacted online
Annual inflation expected to peak in April, May — Bank of Russia
Current inflation, that is, the rise in price month on month, will start gearing down in the near future, Nabiullina noted
Venezuela thanks Russia for condemning US threats — top diplomat
Earlier in the day, the Russian State Duma passed a draft appeal to parliaments of UN member countries and the global community over the escalation of tension in the Caribbean near Venezuela
West sees Kupyansk falling into Russia's hands — expert
Kupyansk is of great importance to the Ukrainian authorities, Andrey Marochko noted
Russia imposes entry ban on 30 Japanese citizens as response measure — foreign ministry
The list includes journalists and professors of Japanese universities
Putin approves new structure of Executive Office
Russian President established five new directorates
Federal budget deficit totaled $51.9 bln in 10M 2025 — Finance Ministry
The federal budget deficit is expected at the level of 2.6% of the GDP in 2025 on the whole, while the structural primary balance – as totaling 1.3% of the GDP
Russian troops liberate Novouspenovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Seven attacks by the 32nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled combat group in the Krasnoarmeysk area were repelled
Putin sees Kazakh leader off after their informal meeting at Kremlin
The two leaders exchanged a firm handshake and embraced in farewell
Removal of tariffs to cost US over $3 trillion — Trump
The US President said that it would be devastating to the future of the country
NATO does not rule out Ukraine conflict going global, US general says
Devin Pepper also said that Russia still posed an existential threat to NATO, trying to influence its member states, allegedly through election meddling
Kazakhstan, Russia have no major issues — Kazakh leader at meeting with Putin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that bilateral cooperation is characterized by strategic partnership and allied relations
Russia's ownership of Kuril Islands not up for debate — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin follows the media reports
Putin meets visiting Kazakh leader in Kremlin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations
Press review: Russia boosts India ties while political disputes hit green transition
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 11th
US to build $500 million military base on Israel-Gaza border — media
According to the report, the base will be designed for use by the international stabilization forces that will operate in Gaza, maintaining a ceasefire
