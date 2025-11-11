Russia imposes entry ban on 30 Japanese citizens as response measure — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia bans 30 Japanese nationals, including Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Toshihiro Kitamura, from entering Russia in response to Tokyo’s anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"As part of measures to respond to official Tokyo’s ongoing so-called sanction actions against our country linked to the special military operation, it has been decided to impose an indefinite entry ban to Russia on 30 Japanese citizens," it said.

Along with Kitamura, the list includes journalists and professors of Japanese universities.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Japanese government has imposed several packages of anti-Russian sanctions. According to Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev, Tokyo has actually dismantled relations with one of its major neighbors thinking that potential advantages from joining the West’s anti-Russian campaign would outweigh its losses.