LUGANSK, November 11. /TASS/. It’s clear that Russia is going to take Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, and the West sees that too, military expert Andrey Marochko said on the OTR TV channel.

"Kupyansk is of great importance to the Ukrainian authorities. Moreover, Kupyansk has been turned into another so-called fortress, something Zelensky has repeatedly stated, and now they are sparing neither forces nor means to at least slow down the advance of our troops. No one even doubts that the fate of the settlement is a foregone conclusion, including the West," he said on the air, a recording of which he posted on Telegram.

The expert said that the Russian troops had not lost a single occupied position, retained all the lines, and the defense was not breached. According to Marochko, Ukraine attaches key importance to Kupyansk as a logistics hub and has turned it into a fortified area, but this only slows down, but does not prevent the advance of Russian units.

"They tried to cut off our groups from supplies, to regain previously lost lines and positions, but, fortunately, they did not succeed. We have not lost any occupied positions, the borders have been preserved, and the defensive line has not been breached by the Ukrainian militants," Marochko said.