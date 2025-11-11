LUGANSK, November 11. /TASS/. Romania has become a key hub in the flow of weapons to the Ukrainian military, using its territory and the territory of neighboring Moldova for this purpose, military expert Andrey Marochko said on Tuesday.

"This country [Romania] is now unfortunately a very active participant in the Ukrainian developments," Marochko said in an interview with Russia’s OTR television channel. "A huge amount of ammunition, weapons and equipment is supplied to this country, and then they later delivered to Ukraine via Moldova."

"In other words, not only do we have the Polish hub going strong, but Romania is also involved now, unfortunately, in supplying the Ukrainian militants, contributing, so to say, to their provision," the expert continued.

Marochko emphasized the strategic importance of the Romanian territory for NATO, pointing to the presence of large military bases and airfields of the alliance on the territory of Romania. According to him, these facilities have a significant impact on the situation in the area of Russia’s special military operation.

He also said that Russia’s strikes on targets in the Odessa region, including the railway crossing near the settlement of Karolino-Bugaz, are aimed at targets that are linked to these logistical inflows from Romania.

"And these strikes on the Odessa region, namely on Karolino-Bugaz, the railway crossing, and some other locations, are connected with everything supplied by Romania and is naturally destroyed by our military forces," Marochko concluded.