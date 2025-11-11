Attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia are counterproductive — envoy to Germany

BERLIN, November 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev stated that attempts to build a European security architecture without Russia and to inflict a strategic defeat on the country are counterproductive and will yield no results.

"We did not burn any bridges in our bilateral relations on our own initiative. It is truly regrettable that the high level of cooperation achieved with Germany in the post-war period, including after its reunification, is now being obstructed and deliberately dismantled by certain Western politicians. This is very sad," the diplomat told Russian journalists.

He emphasized that relations between Russia and Germany had reached their peak in many areas of cooperation, including the economy, energy, science, education, and culture.

"Attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on us and efforts to create a European security framework without Russia are entirely counterproductive and, in my view, will not lead to any meaningful outcome," Nechayev said. At the same time, he expressed hope that "common sense will prevail." "Many people — including German politicians and public figures — recognize that anti-Russian policies are self-defeating and hope for the restoration of normal Russian-German relations, which once benefited all of Europe," he noted.

The ambassador stressed that Russia "has not violated or destroyed any agreements." "We know that we have many friends in Germany, both in the eastern and western regions. We have no grievances against the German people or ordinary citizens," Nechayev said. "We remain open to dialogue — but, as the saying goes, it takes two to tango," he concluded.