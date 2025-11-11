US in dialogue with South Korea, Japan on possible deployment of nuclear weapons — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The United States is in talks with South Korea and Japan about the possible deployment of nuclear weapons on their territories, playing a "very dangerous game," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Now they are saying, ‘oh, Belarus has received nuclear weapons from Russia, well, then we will place them somewhere else too.’ We do know that there are relevant contacts underway with South Korea and Japan. It is well known, and this is a very dangerous game," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media.

The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow was alarmed when it heard Robert Kadlec, a nominee for the post of US assistant secretary of war to oversee nuclear deterrence, say that the US would resume nuclear tests out of geopolitical necessity.

"Mr. Robert Kadlec has been nominated for the post of assistant secretary of war, as the head of the Pentagon is called, for nuclear deterrence, for chemical and biological protection programs," Lavrov stated.

"And so he spoke to Congress a few days ago, last week, I think, and he was naturally grilled about nuclear testing and the current administration's approach to nuclear weapons in general," he continued. "He said that, and I quote, [US President Donald] Trump's decision to resume nuclear testing is dictated by geopolitical considerations, and there is still no technical need for them. This is a very strong statement."

"I do not know to what extent the official I have just quoted is aware of the seriousness of what has been said, but we must obviously take it in the light that, as we said, there is no technical necessity for such tests. He then completed this thought for us, that the goal turns out to be a geopolitical one. And what geopolitical goal does the United States seek? Dominance. And if the nuclear weapons factor is used for this, it is alarming," Lavrov emphasized.

According to him, the United States looks to be shifting its stance away from the fundamental principle that nuclear war is inadmissible if it intends to resort to the nuclear factor for the sake of dominance.

"It is a serious deviation from the idea promoted by [ex-US President Ronald] Reagan and [ex-Soviet President Mikhail] Gorbachev, i.e. that a nuclear war cannot be won and that is why it must never be unleashed," he said.

Nuclear threats

The top Russian diplomat pointed out that Kadlec in his statements openly declared his intention to pursue national goals through the threat of nuclear weapons use.

"Mr. Kadlec, who is seeking the post of assistant to the secretary of war, stated that nuclear options should be developed to address certain potential regional conflicts. This is quite an interesting statement as well," according to Lavrov.

"In other words, it directly indicates that this individual, as assistant to the secretary of war, intends to view the use of nuclear weapons as a tool for achieving the objectives the United States deems necessary in specific regions," he noted.

Lavrov also mentioned Kadleck's statement that "NATO's nuclear deterrence strategy may be altered due to the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus."

"However, the fact that this was done after many decades of the so-called joint nuclear missions, when the tactical nuclear weapons of the United States were deployed long ago in five NATO member states, and that we have been talking about this for a long time, we still proposed to remove all nuclear weapons back to the territories of the countries they belong to - it all went over their heads," the Russian foreign minister concluded.