New START Treaty could be extended for year any time before February 5 — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. It is possible to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) at any time before it expires on February 5, 2026, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.

When asked about negotiations with the US regarding the extension of the New START limitations, the top diplomat stated that "the situation is absolutely transparent." "There are qualitative levels, and they are very well known. We know what the Americans have, and the Americans know what we have. Let's take a year to cool down, analyze everything, and detach ourselves from the Ukrainian issue. We must assume responsibility for global security and stability, first of all from the point of view of preventing a nuclear war," he said in reply to a TASS question.

The foreign minister emphasized that the Russian side was ready for this. "It is possible to announce the extension of [the treaty’s] quantitative limitations at any time before February 5," he stated.

Lavrov recalled that the current New START was extended shortly after former US President Joe Biden took office, just days before the treaty was set to expire. "Extending the treaty is much more difficult than simply saying: 'I will respect and comply with the qualitative parameters’," he added.

At a Security Council meeting on September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready to adhere to the New START limitations for one year after the treaty expires in February 2026. However, according to the Russian leader, this would only happen if Washington responded in kind.