Russian security official advocates for boosting defense cooperation with Egypt

CAIRO, November 11. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt should give cooperation between their defense ministries a shot in the arm and organize regular combat training events, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Egyptian Defense Minister Abdel Meguid Sakr.

"We think it important to strengthen cooperation between the Russian and Egyptian defense ministries, in particular, to hold regular joint combat training sessions and expand the legislative base for military cooperation. It is also advisable to expand the practice of training Egyptian servicemen at the Russian defense ministry’s universities," he said, adding that the Russian-Egyptian commission for military technical cooperation meets regularly.

"Russian-made weapons and vehicles supplied to Egypt have become a major element of strengthening the comprehensive system of your country’s defense. The reliability of Russian-made goods makes it possible to maintain combat readiness of the Egyptian armed forces at a high level," he emphasized.