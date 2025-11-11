Almost 500 Ukrainian strikes on Russia daily in past week — Russian official

LUGANSK, November 11. /TASS/. Over the past week, the Ukrainian military launched up to 500 projectiles daily against Russian territory, targeting civilian infrastructure deep inside the country, Rodion Miroshnik, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, told TASS.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out an average of 500 strikes per day on civilian targets in Russian territory last week. The attacks hit residential high-rise buildings, commercial and social facilities, civilian industrial sites, private vehicles, and energy, oil and gas infrastructure," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that, last week, the Ukrainian army attempted to attack civilians deep inside the country. Ukrainian drone strikes targeted 11 Russian regions, all distant from the border. "Long-range aircraft-type UAVs were used to target civil infrastructure deep inside Russia’s territory, including the Volgograd, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kostroma, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, and Yaroslavl regions, as well as the Republic of Bashkortostan. In the Volgograd region, a 48-year-old man was killed when a drone hit a residential building. Two people were injured in Saratov," he said.

According to Miroshnik, the Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 3,500 various munitions on Russian regions over the past week.