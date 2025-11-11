US did not request Putin-Trump conversation after Security Council meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow did not receive Washington’s request to hold a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump after the Russian Security Council meeting, which addressed nuclear testing issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there were no requests regarding [telephone] talks," he said, adding that such a conversation could be organized promptly if necessary. "I reiterate: if necessary, such talks could be organized very promptly," the spokesman pointed out.

At a meeting with the Russian Security Council on November 5, Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the special services, and civil agencies to gather and analyze additional information and "submit coordinated proposals on the possible start of preparations for nuclear weapons testing." Peskov then told a TASS correspondent that the president did not instruct them to begin preparations for tests; rather, he "instructed them to study the advisability of beginning preparations for such tests."