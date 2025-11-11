Kremlin says no explanation yet from US on Trump’s statement about nuclear testing

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received Washington’s explanation regarding US President Donald Trump’s statements on nuclear testing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"So far, there have been no explanations from our US colleagues on this topic," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether this included the detonation of nuclear warheads.

In turn, Peskov emphasized that Russia and China have not resumed nuclear testing as both countries are committed to their obligations in this area. He added that Moscow awaits Washington’s explanations.