Putin to meet with Kazakh president today during his visit to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tonight for the first meeting scheduled within the framework of the Kazakh leader’s state visit, as well as an informal dinner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Tonight, a first meeting between Putin and Tokayev is planned within the framework of Kazakh President Tokayev’s state visit to Moscow, which they will continue in the Kremlin one-on-one over an informal dinner. This will be very important interaction," the Kremlin official said.

According to Peskov, official ceremonies within the framework of the state visit are set for November 12. They include official meetings and conversations within a restricted circle, Russian-Kazakh talks, as well as the signing of a package of bilateral documents and a state dinner hosted by the Russian president. Additionally, Putin and Tokayev, in a video conference format, will address the participants of a plenary session of the 21st Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, which will be held in Uralsk, Kazakhstan.