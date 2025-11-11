Russia builds relations with Syria regardless of its contact with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia works to build relations with the new Syrian authorities regardless of their agreements with the US administration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I don’t think these things are connected in any way," he said, when asked if there could be any problems in Russia-US dialogue following a meeting between Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and US leader Donald Trump.

"We develop our relations with the new Syrian leadership. As you know, Mr. al-Sharaa has recently made a substantial and successful visit to Moscow; he held talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, which, by the way, were rather lengthy," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that "our bilateral track will develop independently."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held talks with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. According to the Syrian leader’s office, the parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. The US Department of the Treasury announced after the meeting that Washington had suspended the so-called Caesar Act sanctions on Syria. However, a ban on Syria’s transactions with Russia and Iran remains in place.