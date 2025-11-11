Russia interested in learning about Kazakh leader’s meeting with Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. It’s up to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to decide whether to brief Russia on his meeting with US leader Donald Trump, even though Moscow would be interested in learning what they talked about, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"If Kazakhstan’s president considers it necessary to brief our president on his Washington meetings, Russia would certainly be quite interested in the details," Peskov noted

On November 7, Trump held a meeting with the leaders of Central Asian nations, including Tokayev. The US leader praised the outcome of the talks and even said that he could visit Kazakhstan.

Tokayev will be making a state visit to Russia on November 11-12.