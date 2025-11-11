Russian FPV drone crews wipe out five Ukrainian IFVs in Kupyansk suburbs

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. FPV drone crews of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed five Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Kupyansk suburbs in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"During aerial reconnaissance, a scout group of the 6th Army from the Battlegroup West uncovered amassed infantry fighting vehicles camouflaged in the northern outskirts of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi close to Kupyansk. FPV drone operators launched fiber-optic unmanned aerial vehicles, which destroyed five Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles located along railway tracks and a forest road," the ministry said in a statement.

Live-recording images showed the destruction of combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army’s 116th separate mechanized brigade and the detonation of their ammunition load, it said.