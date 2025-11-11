Ukrainian troops strike Belgorod Region with nearly 30 drones over 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces struck populated localities in Russia’s border Belgorod Region with almost 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fired more than four rounds of munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis center said on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, the villages of Bochkovka, Lozovoye and Chayki were attacked with three drones. In the village of Lozovoye, a driver was wounded in an FPV drone strike on a motor vehicle. The man received medical aid at City Hospital No. 2, he refused hospitalization and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis center said, adding that a private residence sustained damage.

Ukrainian troops launched five drones at the Valuysky District and two UAVs at the Volokonovsky District with no consequences. Population centers in the Grayvoronsky District were attacked with three drones and two rounds of munitions that damaged a storage building. The Krasnoyaruzhsky District was attacked with one drone and three rounds of munitions, the aftermath is being clarified.

Ukrainian units launched 14 UAVs at the Shebekinsky District. A man who suffered wounds in a drone attack on the village of Belyanka succumbed in intensive care. Also, an apartment building and a private residence were damaged.