Thwarted MiG-31 jet hijacking operation planned over Black Sea waters — pilot

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military intelligence planned the operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 jet with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile to be carried over the Black Sea waters, the pilot said, according to a video released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"The hijacking of a Russian MiG-31 jet was planned over the Black Sea. While planning the route, Alexander [a Ukrainian military intelligence officer] suggested landing at an Odessa Region airfield after flying through Romanian airspace over Constanta," he pointed out.

According to the serviceman, the Ukrainian military intelligence officer "promised to edit a video report." "He was going to stage the crash of my jet to provide me with a credible cover story," he added.

The pilot said he was contacted online. "My interlocutors used European phone numbers," he noted.