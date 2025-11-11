MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military intelligence planned to eliminate the commander of the Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crew by applying toxic substances to his oxygen mask, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) employee said.

"The intelligence service was in a rush and insisted that the pilot hijack the jet himself after neutralizing the crew commander. To plan this operation, the intelligence service asked detailed questions about the MiG-31 cabin, the oxygen supply system, and how the commander uses an oxygen mask during flight, expecting to apply toxic substances to it," he said.

According to the FSB, Kiev has previously used poisons to neutralize Russian Aerospace Forces crew members in order to hijack aircraft. This has become "a hallmark of Ukrainian military intelligence and its handlers."

At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence failed to realize that the Russian MiG-31 jet pilot could not land due to the aircraft's technological particularities. "That is when we first questioned whether the intelligence needed the jet at all. Later, we received information confirming our suspicions that the true goal of the Ukrainian and UK intelligence services was to carry out a false flag operation involving a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet carrying a Kinzhal missile in the airspace of a NATO European state and its subsequent destruction by the alliance’s air defenses," the FSB employee emphasized.

According to Kiev’s plot, the operation was supposed to take place in Romania, near Constanta. "All the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate had to do was convince the pilot to neutralize the crew commander and proceed as planned," the FSB pointed out.

The FSB employee stressed that, given the current global situation, this could have led to unforeseeable negative consequences.