MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered attacks with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles on the main radio-electronic intelligence center of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in the Kiev Region and the Starokonstantinov airfield where F-16 jets are based, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center told TASS.

"As a response to a provocation from November 9 to November 10, a strike by Russian Aerospace Forces with the use of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles was carried out on the main radio-electronic intelligence center of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in the town of Brovary in the Kiev Region and the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky Region where those much-hyped F-16 are located," the press service said.

As it reported earlier, the FSB disrupted the operation of Ukrainian and British intelligence to hijack a Russian MiG-31 jet armed with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile for its further use in a provocation against NATO’s largest airbase in Romania. Ukrainian intelligence attempted to recruit Russian pilots to hijack the plane, promising to pay them $3 million.