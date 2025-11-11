Russian pilot promised citizenship of Western country for hijacking MiG-31 jet — FSB

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. In addition to money, the Russian pilot was offered citizenship of a Western country in exchange for hijacking a MiG-31 jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, according to a video released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"If I successfully hijacked the aircraft, I was offered $1 million. Then, if I transferred the jet with the Kinzhal missile, the amount would increase to $3 million. I was also offered citizenship of one of the Western countries," the pilot said.

The Ukrainian intelligence officer asked the pilot to record a short video of a military base with jets bearing tail numbers in the background. To prove his credibility, the officer sent the Russian pilot a video of what appeared to be money.